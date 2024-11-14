RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat

November 14, 2024  10:55
File pic
A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday morning following a bomb threat to the aircraft, police said. 

 The aircraft, which had taken off from Nagpur for Kolkata, was diverted after airport authorities received the threat, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

 The plane landed at the airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur some time after 9 am and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, the official said. The aircraft was being thoroughly checked by the technical staff and bomb squad, he said. PTI
