Delhi chokes, coughs, eyes burn at 428 AQI!

November 14, 2024  09:52
image
A dense layer of smog enveloped the national capital as the pollution levels continued to rise. The AQI level in Delhi at 8 a.m. was 428, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Bhayender, a local said that the daily activities were being affected due to the increased pollution.

Speaking to ANI, he said "The pollution has increased. We are facing breathing problems and irritation in the eyes. Earlier we used to go for running, but we are not even able to do that now."

A school student Raunak said that he had been coughing continuously due to the excessive pollution around.

"I go for running daily. However these days with the increase in pollution, I have been coughing continuously which could also affect my lungs. If there is a controlled use of pollution and more of CNG based vehicles, the problem could be solved. However there is no cooperation by the people," Raunak said.

Prateek, another local said that the visibility had reduced, and people had started feeling suffocated.

"The pollution level has increased a lot. The visibility on the roads have reduced, there is barely any visibility, our eyes burn and we have started feeling suffocated. The government needs to do something on this," Prateek said.
