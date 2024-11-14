RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


CCPA orders probe into services of Ola Electric

November 14, 2024  17:53
Consumer rights regulator CCPA has ordered a detailed probe into complaints related to alleged 'deficiencies' in services and electric two-wheelers manufactured by Ola Electric.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) headed by Nidhi Khare has directed the Director General (Investigation), who is also head of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), to investigate this matter.

The order to this effect was issued on November 6 and the BIS DG has been asked to submit the investigation report within 15 days.

"The company has responded to the notice. The CCPA has now asked the DG (Investigation) to investigate the matter in detail and submit the report within 15 days," a senior consumer affairs ministry official told PTI.

The move comes after the CCPA initiated action after it received 10,000-odd complaints on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH).

The regulator had issued a notice to Ola Electric on October 7 citing alleged violations of consumer rights, misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

Replying to the notice on October 21, the company said it has resolved 99.1 per cent of the 10,644 complaints lodged with CCPA.   -- PTI
