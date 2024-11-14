RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Can't declare Wayanad landslides as 'national disaster': Centre

November 14, 2024  22:29
The Centre has informed the Kerala government that landslides and flash floods that happened in Wayanad in July this year cannot be declared as a 'national disaster'.

More than 200 people died and hundreds of homes were destroyed in the natural calamity and the state has been demanding that it be declared as a 'national disaster' and also provide assistance for rehabilitation.

'Under the existing guidelines of SDRF/ NDRF, there is no provision to declare any calamity as 'National Disaster',' Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a letter dated November 10.

SDRF and NDRF refers to State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund, respectively.

In August, the state government wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to declare the landslides and flash floods that happened in Wayanad as a national disaster.

Rai also said that an amount of Rs 388 crore has been allocated to the state government for financial year 2024-25 in SDRF. Out of the total amount, the Centre's share totalling Rs 291.20 crore was released in advance in two instalments, he added.

"In addition, the Accountant General, Kerala has reported a balance of Rs 394.99 crore in its SDRF account as on April 1, 2024. Thus, sufficient funds are available in the SDRF account of the state for the relief operations," Rai said.

In the letter written by Rai to K V Thomas, who is the Special Representative of Kerala in New Delhi, Rai also said the central government will continue to extend all possible support to the state in their endeavour.

On November 9, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the lack of central assistance for the rehabilitation of those affected by the landslides that hit Wayanad in July, saying that nothing has come from the Union government despite several reminders.

Kerala has sought a Rs 2,000-crore relief package from the Centre for Wayanad.

On November 4, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal expressed hope that the Centre will immediately provide a special package for the rehabilitation of Wayanad.   -- PTI
