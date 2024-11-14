'Batenge toh katenge' not in good taste: BJP leader





In an interview to PTI on Wednesday, Chavan also said he doesn't attach much importance to the "vote jihad - dharma yuddha" rhetoric, as the BJP and ruling Mahayuti's policy is development of the country and Maharashtra.





Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has been raising the slogan of "batenge to katenge" (divided we fall) in his rallies ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.





Asked about it, Chavan said, "There is no relevance of this (slogan). Slogans are given at election time. This particular slogan is not in good taste and I don't think people will appreciate it. Personally speaking, I am not in favour of such slogans."





"Every political functionary has to take a decision after a lot of thinking. We also have to see that nobody's sentiments are hurt," the BJP leader added, while speaking at Ardhapur in Nanded during his election campaign for the Mahayuti.





Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis last week said "vote jihad" should be countered by "dharma-yuddha" of vote. Asked if the poll campaign was drifting away from the issue of development amid the "vote jihad-dharma yuddha" narrative, Chavan said the Mahayuti and BJP's policy was Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra, as spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"I don't give much importance (to vote jihad rhetoric). Personally speaking, development is my only agenda. Therefore, people appreciate my stand despite me changing the party," said the parliamentarian, who joined in BJP in February this year after a long association with the Congress. On claims that the Maratha reservation issue affected the Mahayuti's prospects in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, Chavan said the government has taken decisions with respect to the quota issue.





"The Maratha quota impact was more in the Lok Sabha elections. Many decisions after the Lok Sabha elections were taken by the Shinde government, like 10 per cent reservation; those who had Kunbi certificates were granted reservation. People also got jobs (through quota) and cases (filed against people during quota agitation) were also withdrawn," he said.





The Maharashtra legislature in February this year unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. However, activist Manoj Jarange has been demanding Maratha quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.





Chavan said Jarange's decision to neither contest the polls nor support any party was his individual move as he thinks he has the target only to facilitate reservation to the people of his community. "I have also met him and assured that the Mahayuti will think of the demands once it comes to power again," he said. -- PTI

BJP MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan has said the slogan "batenge to katenge" is not in good taste and irrelevant and the people will not appreciate it.