Air pollution: GRAP stage-3 to come into force in Delhi-NCR

November 14, 2024  20:33
image
With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, including a ban on construction and demolition activities.

The air quality in the capital remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. The restrictions will come into force from Friday.

The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), all inter-state buses from NCR states -- except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses -- will be prohibited from entering Delhi, alongside a stringent ban on construction and demolition activities, suspension of mining-related activities, consideration of shifting to online classes for students up to Class 5 and daily water sprinkling on major roads.

Under the third stage of the GRAP, there would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality -- Stage 1 for 'poor' Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for 'very poor' AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for 'severe' AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for 'severe plus' AQI (more than 450).   -- PTI

IMAGE: Vehicles move on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid low visibility due to fog, in Gurugram on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo
