RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

AAP wins Delhi mayoral polls despite cross-voting

November 14, 2024  21:24
image
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mahesh Khichi was elected as the next mayor of Delhi on Thursday, marking a significant victory for the ruling party in the national capital ahead of the assembly polls due early next year. 

As Khichi took his seat, the jubilant AAP councillors filled the air with the 'Jai Bhim' slogan, celebrating the victory of the Dalit candidate in a tough contest.

Khichi defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kishan Lal by a wafer-thin margin of three votes, receiving 133 votes to the latter's 130.

Two votes were declared invalid, with a total of 256 votes cast for the mayor's post.

Following its defeat in the mayoral poll contest, the BJP withdrew from the race for deputy mayor, clearing the way for the AAP's Ravinder Bharadwaj to secure the position unopposed.

The saffron party had fielded Nita Bisht for the deputy mayor's post.

'Many congratulations to Mahesh Kumar ji on being elected as the new Mayor of Delhi. Work diligently for the people, take forward the good work being done in MCD,' AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Eight AAP councillors cross-voted, helping the BJP increase its vote share in the election, party officials said.

One vote from the BJP and one from the AAP were declared invalid, they added.

The seven Congress councillors did not participate in the voting and one councillor resigned from the party at the last moment.

The AAP candidates emerged victorious after a closely-contested election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), following months of tension between the Kejriwal-led party and the BJP.

The polls, initially scheduled for April, were postponed due to procedural delays.

The Congress boycotted the voting, calling for a full term for the mayor rather than the truncated tenure on offer.

"We want the Dalit mayor to get a full tenure instead of just four months," a Congress councillor said.

The day began with an uproar in the MCD House as the Congress councillors, led by the Leader of the Party Nazia Dhanish, raised slogans and stormed into the well.

Dhanish accused the administration of denying a Dalit mayor a full term.

The Congress members raised slogans accusing the AAP of being anti-Dalit, while the AAP councillors responded with chants in support of Kejriwal.

In a dramatic twist, Congress councillor Sabila Begum resigned from the party just ahead of the voting. Her resignation letter, posted online by her husband, revealed her intent to support the AAP nominee.

Key political figures, including AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta, along with all seven Lok Sabha MPs of the BJP from Delhi, exercised their franchise.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party's Mahesh Kumar Khichi along with former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi celebrate the party's win in the MCD mayoral elections, at Civic Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP wins Delhi mayoral polls despite cross-voting
LIVE! AAP wins Delhi mayoral polls despite cross-voting

India to pursue Dalla's extradition with Canada
India to pursue Dalla's extradition with Canada

India on Thursday said it will pursue an extradition request with Canada for Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, following his arrest in that country.

Cong leader promises LPG cylinders for 'infiltrators'
Cong leader promises LPG cylinders for 'infiltrators'

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday promised that LPG cylinders will be provided in Jharkhand at a subsidised rate of Rs 450 even for 'infiltrators', sparking a political row in the midst of assembly elections in the eastern state.

Court orders 'immediate release' of Amanatullah Khan
Court orders 'immediate release' of Amanatullah Khan

A court in New Delhi on Thursday refused to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board and ordered his...

Exclusive! Adani Wasn't There At Meeting: Ajit Pawar
Exclusive! Adani Wasn't There At Meeting: Ajit Pawar

'That was my mistake.''Gautam Adani was not involved in forming the Maharashtra government.''Adani was not there in the meeting.''The meeting was at his guest house and we were sitting in his guest house.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances