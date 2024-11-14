RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

80-year-old woman mauled to death by stray dog in Odisha

November 14, 2024  15:34
image
An 80-year-old woman was mauled to death by a stray dog in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, police said. The dog was also beaten to death by locals, they said. The woman, identified as Basanti Sahu, was sleeping when the dog entered her house in Jayarampur in Bograi block and attacked her, police said. 

 The woman was alone in her home when the incident happened as her family went to attend a village function, they said. The dog pounced on her and bit her several times, killing her on the spot, they added. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house. They then beat the dog to death, police said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goons beat man, try to molest wife; nobody helps
LIVE! Goons beat man, try to molest wife; nobody helps

BJP offered Rs 50 cr to 50 Cong MLAs: Siddaramaiah
BJP offered Rs 50 cr to 50 Cong MLAs: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disclose the source of his allegation that Rs 50 crore bribe each was offered to 50 Congress MLAs to topple the government. He said the Chief...

Modi has never...: Rahul on 'blank Constitution copy'
Modi has never...: Rahul on 'blank Constitution copy'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not reading the Constitution, saying the BJP insults national icons. Gandhi claimed Modi feels the Constitution is blank because he has never read it. He...

'Batenge to katenge' not in good taste: BJP leader
'Batenge to katenge' not in good taste: BJP leader

Chavan said the Mahayuti and BJP's policy was Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra, as spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

High drama as Raj candidate arrested for slapping SDM
High drama as Raj candidate arrested for slapping SDM

About 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were torched in the violence that erupted outside the polling booth.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances