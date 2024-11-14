80-year-old woman mauled to death by stray dog in Odisha





An 80-year-old woman was mauled to death by a stray dog in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, police said. The dog was also beaten to death by locals, they said. The woman, identified as Basanti Sahu, was sleeping when the dog entered her house in Jayarampur in Bograi block and attacked her, police said.