3 dead, taken ill due to food poisoning at Bihar shelter home

November 14, 2024  00:27
Three persons died and 12 others fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a state-run shelter home in Patna, an official said on Wednesday. 

The incident happened at the home for differently-abled women, Asha Grih, at Patel Nagar in the Shahstri Nagar police station area, district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI

They fell ill reportedly after consuming breakfast on November 7, he said. 

While a 24-year-old woman died on November 7 itself at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, a nine-year-old girl lost her life on November 10 and a 12-year-old girl died on Wednesday evening, he added. 

The shelter home is run by the social welfare department. 

Singh said some of those who fell ill are still undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. 

"The exact cause of the incident is not known," he said, adding that a high-level inquiry has been ordered. 

A five-member team has been formed to probe the incident with an additional district magistrate as its head, the DM said. -- PTI
