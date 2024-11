MP: A voter turnout of 17.86 per cent was recorded in Vijaypur and 16.90 per cent in Budhni till 9 am as polling was underway on Wednesday for byelections to the two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, a poll official said.

A voter turnout of 9.53 per cent was registered till 9 am on Wednesday in the by-elections to Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh assembly seats in Bihar on Wednesday, an official said.