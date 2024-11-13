Vivo ropes in Suhana Khan as brand ambassador for Y-series smartphone





She made her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar directed film The Archies.





"As a rising star, Suhana resonates with young audiences, making her an ideal ambassador for the Y series," the company said in a statement.





According to Counterpoint Research, Vivo led the Indian smartphone market in volume terms with 19.4 percent share, while it was on third spot with 15.5 percent share in value terms in the in the third quarter of 2024.





"Suhana's dynamic personality and style perfectly capture the essence of the Y Series -- where cutting-edge design meets smart functionality. We're thrilled to partner with her to bring even more exciting, stylish, and valuable experiences to our consumers, elevating the Y series to new heights," Vivo India head of corporate strategy Geetaj Channana said. -- PTI

Chinese smartphone company Vivo has roped in Bollywood actor Suhana Khan as brand ambassador for Y-series smartphones, the company said on Wednesday.