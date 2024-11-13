UP dance teacher alleges rape, death threats from 'Bishnoi gang' member





In her complaint, the teacher alleged that a man, who claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened her over the phone, stating that he had already "raped and killed 25 women and that she would be his next victim".





The woman, a popular dance teacher in the Basti Sadar Kotwali area, shares dance tutorials on YouTube.





She alleged that the man used multiple numbers to call her.





Circle officer Satendra Bhushan Tiwari said, "We have received a complaint from the dance teacher regarding the threats. Preliminary investigation into the matter is underway."





Bishnoi, whose name cropped up in the recent murder of a Maharashtra MLA, is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail. -- PTI

A dance teacher in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh has lodged a police complaint, alleging that she had been receiving rape and death threats from a suspected member of the "Lawrence Bishnoi gang".