RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UP dance teacher alleges rape, death threats from 'Bishnoi gang' member

November 13, 2024  19:05
File image
File image
A dance teacher in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh has lodged a police complaint, alleging that she had been receiving rape and death threats from a suspected member of the "Lawrence Bishnoi gang". 

In her complaint, the teacher alleged that a man, who claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened her over the phone, stating that he had already "raped and killed 25 women and that she would be his next victim". 

The woman, a popular dance teacher in the Basti Sadar Kotwali area, shares dance tutorials on YouTube. 

She alleged that the man used multiple numbers to call her. 

Circle officer Satendra Bhushan Tiwari said, "We have received a complaint from the dance teacher regarding the threats. Preliminary investigation into the matter is underway." 

Bishnoi, whose name cropped up in the recent murder of a Maharashtra MLA, is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can India bounce back against SA?
Can India bounce back against SA?

LIVE! Pragya faces new warrant for skipping court hearing
LIVE! Pragya faces new warrant for skipping court hearing

SC halts bulldozer action by states, lays down SOPs
SC halts bulldozer action by states, lays down SOPs

Equating 'bulldozer justice' with a lawless state of affairs where might is right, the Supreme Court on Wednesday laid down pan-India guidelines and said no property should be demolished without a prior show cause notice and the affected...

'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'

'Trump will absolutely back New Delhi on its position that Pakistan must do more to crack down on terrorists that threaten India.'

Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital
Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital

A medical oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai was stabbed seven times on Wednesday by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances on treatment to his mother at the same facility, a hospital...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances