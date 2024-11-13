RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UP court notice to Kangana for her remark on Mahatma Gandhi

November 13, 2024  01:20
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
An MP-MLA court on Tuesday issued a notice to actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on a complaint alleging that she made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and the farmers who were agitating against the now-scrapped agri laws, a lawyer claimed. 

Rama Shankar Sharma, an advocate, said the court has sought a response from Ranaut on his complaint and has fixed November 28 as the next date of hearing. 

"I had filed a case in Agra MP MLA Court on September 11, 2024, against actress and MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut," Sharma said. 

"She had insulted crores of farmers of the country and also insulted father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi withe her remarks," he said quoting media reports. 

 On Tuesday, the court issued a notice seeking a statement from the Mandi MP. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gas leak triggers huge blast in Faridabad; 1 killed
LIVE! Gas leak triggers huge blast in Faridabad; 1 killed

Ram temple security tightened after Pannun's threat
Ram temple security tightened after Pannun's threat

Security has been heightened around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya following an alleged threat from pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The founder of the banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' reportedly threatened to attack the temple...

Taliban appoints acting consul in Mumbai mission
Taliban appoints acting consul in Mumbai mission

The Taliban regime has appointed Ikramuddin Kamil as the acting consul in the Afghan mission in Mumbai, Afghan media has reported. This is the first such appointment made by the Taliban set up to any Afghan mission in India. The...

Army to deploy all-terrain vehicles in northern borders
Army to deploy all-terrain vehicles in northern borders

The Indian government has initiated the process of procuring All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for deployment along the northern borders for the Indian Army. The Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking vendors...

Champions Trophy: Will South Africa be named hosts?
Champions Trophy: Will South Africa be named hosts?

The ICC continued discussions on the Champions Trophy schedule with the participating nations amid speculation that the entire tournament could be moved out of Pakistan following India's refusal to travel to the country, a source said on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances