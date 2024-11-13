RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Uddhav's convoy stopped at Maha-Goa check-post

November 13, 2024  16:55
image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was stopped at a checkpost on the Maharashtra-Goa border in Sindhudurg district on Wednesday. 

The incident was reported days after bags of the former Maharashtra chief minister were checked by poll officials in Yavatmal district ahead of a poll rally, prompting him to raise allegations of selective targeting. 

On Wednesday, Thackeray and his son Tejas were on a campaign tour in the coastal Konkan region. 

Visuals show Thackeray's carcade being stopped at the Inshuli check post when it was entering Maharashtra from Goa, leaving him infuriated. 

Check-post personnel allowed the convoy to proceed after realising that Thackeray was travelling in one of the cars. 

Thackeray then proceeded towards Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district to address a campaign rally. 

Earlier this week, bags carried by Thackeray were frisked by poll officials after the helicopter carrying him landed at a helipad for a rally in Yavatmal district in east Maharashtra. -- PTI
