RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump picks Fox News host as his defence secy

November 13, 2024  08:43
image
United States President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the nomination of popular Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth, 44, as his defence secretary.

"I am honoured to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense," Trump announced Tuesday night.

"Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our 'Peace through Strength' policy," he said.

"Pete has spent his entire life as a warrior for the troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice," he added.

"Our military will be great again, and America will never back down," Trump declared.

A graduate of Princeton University, Hegseth has a graduate degree from Harvard University. He is an Army combat veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with two Bronze stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman's badge.

"Pete has been a host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our military and veterans. Pete's recent book 'The War on Warriors' spent nine weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list, including two weeks at number one," Trump said.

"The book reveals the left wing betrayal of our warriors, and how we must return our military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence. Pete has also led two veterans' advocacy organisations, leading the fight for our warriors, and our great veterans," he added.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Fox and Friends co-host Pete Hegseth interviews then President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on April 6, 2017. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump picks Fox News host as his defence secy
LIVE! Trump picks Fox News host as his defence secy

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Trump's new dept
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Trump's new dept

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department will be tasked with dismantling government...

'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'

'Trump will absolutely back New Delhi on its position that Pakistan must do more to crack down on terrorists that threaten India.'

Ram temple security tightened after Pannun's threat
Ram temple security tightened after Pannun's threat

Security has been heightened around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya following an alleged threat from pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The founder of the banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' reportedly threatened to attack the temple...

Voting begins in Jharkhand, Wayanad
Voting begins in Jharkhand, Wayanad

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances