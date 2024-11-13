TMC leader shot dead in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district





Shaw was shot multiple times by miscreants who also hurled bombs when he was standing in front of a tea stall, only a few hundred metres away from Jagatdal police station, they said.





Shaw was rushed to the nearby Bhatpara State General Hospital where he died, a senior police officer said, adding that an investigation has been started. A few others, who were also injured in the attack, were undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

A Trinamool Congress leader of Jagatdal area in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ashok Shaw, a former TMC president of Jagatdal Ward No 12.