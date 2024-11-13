RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Subhash Ghai announces 'Aitraaz' sequel on film's 20th anniversary

November 13, 2024  19:47
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday announced Aitraaz 2, a follow-up to his 2004 film on its 20th release anniversary. 

Aitraaz, starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was a romantic thriller which hit the screens on November 12, 2004. 

The romantic thriller film was directed by Abbasustan. Ghai, who produced the film via his banner Mukta Arts, said the script of the sequel is ready. 

"Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAZ 2 with a finest script with 3 years of hard work. Just wait n watch. @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas (sic)" he wrote on Instagram. 

In his post, the producer recalled how Priyanka was initially doubtful about playing the role of Sonia, who accuses her former lover and junior colleague Raj (Akshay) of sexual harassment. 

"BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That's why cine lovers can not forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAZ - produced by Mukta arts. 

"When she was too apprehensive to do this role of an ardent ambitious woman but did it with full confidence..." Ghai said. 

Aitraaz also starred Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh, and Vivek Shauq. -- PTI
