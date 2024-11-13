RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex slumps for fifth straight day

November 13, 2024  15:57
image
Benchmark stock indices in India slumped for the fifth straight day, touching a multi-month low. The fall was due to a host of factors, including relatively weak Q2 earnings, sustained foreign fund flows, and rising domestic inflation. 

 Sensex closed at 77,691 points, down 984 points or 1.25 per cent, while Nifty closed at 23,559 points, down 324 points or 1.36 per cent. All the sectoral indices were deep in the green. 

 "Indian equity markets slipped after opening in positive territory due to a sell-off across the sectors amid a rise in dollar index and relentless foreign outflows," said ICRA Analytics.
