Priyanka: My expectation from Wayanad is...

November 13, 2024  09:50
image
Kerala: Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "My expectation is that the people of Wayanad will give me the chance to repay the love and affection they have shown and to work for them and to be their representative. I hope everyone will exercise their democratic right and vote." 

 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, urged voters on Wednesday to cast their ballot and called for building a better future together. Voting in the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat commenced at 7 am on Wednesday. 

 "My dearest sisters and brothers, Please vote today, it's your day, a day for you to make your choice and exercise the greatest power our constitution has given you. Let's build a better future together!" Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X. 

 The Wayanad constituency comprises seven Assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.
