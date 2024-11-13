Pragya faces new warrant for skipping court hearing





This was the second warrant issued this month against Thakur by the special court for National Investigation Agency cases.





On November 5, the court had issued a warrant against her for failing to attend the proceedings, and directed her to appear on November 13.





On Wednesday, Thakur's lawyer J P Mishra told the court that she could not appear as she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal.





He also submitted related medical records.





The judge then issued a fresh bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 and directed her to remain present in the court on December 2.





The trial is at the fag end, and the court has repeatedly asked all the accused to remain present for daily hearings.





Six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008. -- PTI

