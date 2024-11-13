RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Nitish touches Modi's feet, faces Tejashwi taunt

November 13, 2024  20:06
PM Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar/File image
PM Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar/File image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday drew a taunt from Tejashwi Yadav, his former deputy, for touching the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in the state for a function. 

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader responded to queries from journalists about the behaviour of the Janata Dal-United boss, who is in his 70s and had, after finishing his speech at the function in Darbhanga, bent to touch the feet of Modi, who is less than a year his senior. 

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, the PM can be seen getting up from his chair, startled, holding Kumar by his shoulders and asking the alliance partner to take his seat. 

When Yadav was asked about the incident, he quipped, "What is unusual? He (CM) has been of late falling at the feet of all. He did so even to officials of his government." 

The allusion was to Kumar's behaviour at some functions earlier this year where he had offered to touch the feet of IAS officers and an engineer of a private company to shame them into speedy completion of projects. 

The conduct has not gone down well with critics of the longest serving CM, who frown upon Kumar's show of extreme humility before Modi on earlier occasions, including at the swearing in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath in 2022 and a rally during the recent Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd T20I: Maharaj breaks the partnership
3rd T20I: Maharaj breaks the partnership

LIVE! 'Cong's J'khand manifesto release violates poll code'
LIVE! 'Cong's J'khand manifesto release violates poll code'

Punishing entire families, says SC on razing of homes
Punishing entire families, says SC on razing of homes

The apex court said when a particular structure is chosen all of a sudden for demolition and the rest of similarly situated structures in the same vicinity are not even being touched, "mala fide may loom large".

A Thackeray Bahu Steps Out To Campaign
A Thackeray Bahu Steps Out To Campaign

'When I see people's faces I can see that there is a certain sadness in their eyes which makes me unhappy as a person.''I want to see people happy in their lives.'

'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'

'Trump will absolutely back New Delhi on its position that Pakistan must do more to crack down on terrorists that threaten India.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances