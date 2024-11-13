RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

More than 8 cr ITRs filed for FY24, 74% in new tax regime

November 13, 2024  21:30
File image
File image
More than 8 crore income tax returns for assessment year 2024-25 have been filed this year, of which 74 percent taxpayers have opted for new tax regime, a source said. 

Also, around 75 lakh updated ITRs have been filed this year in high garnered additional taxes of Rs 8,000 crore. 

The source said so far over 8 crore individuals have filed ITRs for income earned in 2023-24 fiscal, of which over 5.92 crore are in the new income tax regime. 

The new tax regime was set as "a default regime" from 2023-24 and the Assessment Year corresponding to this is AY 2024-25. 

This can be changed by the taxpayer at the time of filing Income Tax Returns by an individual. 

Eligible persons without any business income will have the option to choose the regime for each financial year. 

However, the benefit of various exemptions and deductions (other than standard deduction for salary income and family pension) is not available, as in the old regime. 

The old tax regime which is still in force and offers a host of deductions and exemptions, exempts income up to Rs 2.5 lakh from taxes. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd T20I: Maharaj breaks the partnership
3rd T20I: Maharaj breaks the partnership

LIVE! 'Cong's J'khand manifesto release violates poll code'
LIVE! 'Cong's J'khand manifesto release violates poll code'

Punishing entire families, says SC on razing of homes
Punishing entire families, says SC on razing of homes

The apex court said when a particular structure is chosen all of a sudden for demolition and the rest of similarly situated structures in the same vicinity are not even being touched, "mala fide may loom large".

A Thackeray Bahu Steps Out To Campaign
A Thackeray Bahu Steps Out To Campaign

'When I see people's faces I can see that there is a certain sadness in their eyes which makes me unhappy as a person.''I want to see people happy in their lives.'

'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'

'Trump will absolutely back New Delhi on its position that Pakistan must do more to crack down on terrorists that threaten India.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances