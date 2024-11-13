RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Meghalaya bypoll: 90.84% voter turnout in Gambegre assembly seat

November 13, 2024  20:59
A voter turnout of 90.84 percent was registered in the by-election to Gambegre assembly constituency in Meghalaya on Wednesday, an official said.

Voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and ended at 4 pm, he said.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said voters turned out in large numbers on Wednesday at the Gambegre bypoll in western Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district and the voter turnout was 90.84 percent.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma is contesting on an NPP ticket, while Jingjang M Marak from the Congress, Sadhiarani M Sangma from the Trinamool Congress, Bernard N Marak from the BJP and two independent candidates Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry A Sangma are also in the fray.

The by-election for the Gambegre constituency was necessitated after MLA Saleng A Sangma representing the seat was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Altogether 32,254 voters, including 15,923 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Of the 51 polling stations in the constituency in West Garo Hills district, 31 were identified as critical. -- PTI
