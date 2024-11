K-Drama actor Song Jae-lim passes away at 39

The actor was found dead at his home in Seoul on November 7, 2024, as per E! News.





According to the documents obtained from Seoul's Seongdong police and reported by E! News, Song was discovered by a close friend who arrived at his apartment around 12:30 p.m. for a lunch meeting.





The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, though police have stated that there were no signs of foul play.





Following his untimely passing, Song's family shared with Yonhap News Agency that they would hold a private funeral on November 14, attended only by immediate relatives and close friends, as per E! News.





Song Jae-lim made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Actresses, but it was his role in the hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun (2012) that catapulted him to fame.





He portrayed a loyal warrior in the popular series, which brought him widespread recognition and critical acclaim.





His career continued to thrive with notable roles in The Idle Mermaid (2014), Unkind Ladies (2015), and I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), among others. -- ANI

