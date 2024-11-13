Jharkhand polls: 65% turnout in 43 seats till 5 pm





Lohardaga district topped the list with 73.21 percent polling while Hazaribag district recorded the lowest at 59.13, officials said and added that polling continued till 5 pm.





The poll percentage in other districts were Seraikela--Kharsawan (72.19), Gumla (69.01), Simdega (68.66), Khunti (68.36), Garhwa (67.35), Latehar (67.16), West Singhbhum (66.87) , Ramgarh (66.32), East Singhbhum (64.87), Chatra (63.26), Palamu (62.62), Koderma (62), Ranchi (60.49) and Hazaribag (59.13).





Former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora were among the 683 candidates in fray in the first phase.





"Today is the first round of voting in Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - first vote, then refreshment!," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X. -- PTI

A voter turnout of 64.86 percent was recorded in the 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where polling was held in the first phase on Wednesday, officials said.