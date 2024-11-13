RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Jharkhand polls: 65% turnout in 43 seats till 5 pm

November 13, 2024  18:50
image
A voter turnout of 64.86 percent was recorded in the 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where polling was held in the first phase on Wednesday, officials said. 

Lohardaga district topped the list with 73.21 percent polling while Hazaribag district recorded the lowest at 59.13, officials said and added that polling continued till 5 pm. 

The poll percentage in other districts were Seraikela--Kharsawan (72.19), Gumla (69.01), Simdega (68.66), Khunti (68.36), Garhwa (67.35), Latehar (67.16), West Singhbhum (66.87) , Ramgarh (66.32), East Singhbhum (64.87), Chatra (63.26), Palamu (62.62), Koderma (62), Ranchi (60.49) and Hazaribag (59.13). 

Former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora were among the 683 candidates in fray in the first phase. 

"Today is the first round of voting in Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - first vote, then refreshment!," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can India bounce back against SA?
Can India bounce back against SA?

LIVE! Pragya faces new warrant for skipping court hearing
LIVE! Pragya faces new warrant for skipping court hearing

SC halts bulldozer action by states, lays down SOPs
SC halts bulldozer action by states, lays down SOPs

Equating 'bulldozer justice' with a lawless state of affairs where might is right, the Supreme Court on Wednesday laid down pan-India guidelines and said no property should be demolished without a prior show cause notice and the affected...

'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'

'Trump will absolutely back New Delhi on its position that Pakistan must do more to crack down on terrorists that threaten India.'

Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital
Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital

A medical oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai was stabbed seven times on Wednesday by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances on treatment to his mother at the same facility, a hospital...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances