IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption

November 13, 2024  19:27
File image
File image
IndiGo and Air India on Wednesday cancelled their flights to Bali due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption in the Indonesian island. 

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano located in a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted earlier this month and has resulted in ash clouds. 

These clouds could pose a threat to flight operations and as a result, many airlines have cancelled their services to Bali. 

IndiGo and Air India operate daily flights to Bali from Bengaluru and Delhi, respectively. 

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel," IndiGo said in a post on X. 

Air India said its flights from Delhi to Bali and return (AI 2145 and AI 2146 respectively), scheduled to operate on Wednesday have been cancelled due to unfavourable weather caused by the recent volcanic eruption. 

"All possible efforts are being made to minimize inconvenience caused to our customers, due to this unforeseen situation, including complimentary rescheduling, accommodation in next available flight(s) or full refunds to those who opt for it," the airline said in a post on X. 

The flight was earlier operated by Vistara, which has now been merged with Air India. -- PTI
