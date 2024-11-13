RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Independent candidate for Deoli-Uniara bypoll in Raj slaps election official

November 13, 2024  23:56
File image
An Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll allegedly slapped a sub-divisional officer engaged in election duty as area magistrate on Wednesday, officials said. 

Following the incident, a Rajasthan Administrative Service association demanded that the candidate be arrested for hitting Malpura SDM Amit Chaudhary. 

It threatened a pen-down strike if he was not arrested by Thursday morning. 

On the other hand, the candidate, Naresh Meena, sat on a dharna in Samravta village and asked his supporters to gather there. 

The dharna turned violent when police tried to remove Meena and his supporters, who pelted stones at police personnel and set two vehicles on fire, according to officials.

Voting for the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on Wednesday. 

Meena, a Congress rebel, allegedly caught Chaudhary by his collar and slapped him, an official said. District election officer and Tonk Collector Saumya Jha said the residents of Samravta village had announced they would boycott the bypoll and Meena supported them. 

"The village currently comes under Nagar Fort tehsil. The villagers are demanding that it be brought under Uniara tehsil, which is closer," she said. 

Chaudhary, the area magistrate for the bypoll, had gone to the village to convince people to cast their votes when Meena slapped him, Jha said. -- PTI
