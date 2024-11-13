In first, sister, brother command naval warships





Commander Prerna Deosthalee last year became the first ever female officer to be handed over the command of a warship in the Indian Navy.





She is presently commanding the fast attack craft INS Trinkat.





Her brother, Vommander Ishan Deosthalee has now been given the command of INS Vibhuti which is a Veer-class missile vessel of the Indian Navy.





The vessel Vibhuti was part of the steam past given to President Draupadi Murmu off the coast of Goa in the Arabian Sea.





Both the brother and sister duo are commanding their warships under the Western Command.





The President Droupadi Murmu on November 7 visited the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy. -- ANI

