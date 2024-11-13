HM: Art 370 won't be restored even if Indira returns





"A few days ago, Ulemas met the president of Congress party and said that Muslims should be given reservation," Shah said, addressing a rally for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.





"If reservation has to be given to Muslims, then reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, not only you but even if your four generations were to come, they cannot cut the quota meant for SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to Muslims," Shah said.





Shah also said Article 370 won't be restored, come what may. "Even if Indira Gandhi were to return from heaven, Article 370 won't be restored," Shah said.





Describing the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi grouping in Maharashtra as Aurangzeb Fan Club, Shah said the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance abides by the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar. PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should remember that even if his fourth generation were to come, Muslims won't get reservations meant for SCs, STs and OBCs.