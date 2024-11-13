RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

HM: Art 370 won't be restored even if Indira returns

November 13, 2024  14:25
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should remember that even if his fourth generation were to come, Muslims won't get reservations meant for SCs, STs and OBCs.

"A few days ago, Ulemas met the president of Congress party and said that Muslims should be given reservation," Shah said, addressing a rally for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. 

"If reservation has to be given to Muslims, then reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, not only you but even if your four generations were to come, they cannot cut the quota meant for SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to Muslims," Shah said. 

Shah also said Article 370 won't be restored, come what may. "Even if Indira Gandhi were to return from heaven, Article 370 won't be restored," Shah said. 

Describing the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi grouping in Maharashtra as Aurangzeb Fan Club, Shah said the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance abides by the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Swiggy IPO makes 500 employees crorepatis
LIVE! Swiggy IPO makes 500 employees crorepatis

SC halts bulldozer action by states, lays down SOPs
SC halts bulldozer action by states, lays down SOPs

Equating 'bulldozer justice' with a lawless state of affairs where might is right, the Supreme Court on Wednesday laid down pan-India guidelines and said no property should be demolished without a prior show cause notice and the affected...

Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital
Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital

A medical oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai was stabbed seven times on Wednesday by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances on treatment to his mother at the same facility, a hospital...

When 800 Indian Soldiers Escaped
When 800 Indian Soldiers Escaped

Indians mounted daring escapes during World War II too. But they are forgotten.

Stars Buying Property After Property!
Stars Buying Property After Property!

'Just this year alone, close to 40 major transactions involving Bollywood stars have been recorded.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances