Five of family get lifer for killing relative over land dispute in UP

November 13, 2024  22:35
image
A court in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced five members of a family to life imprisonment for killing their relative in 2016 over a land dispute.

Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh found Jitendra Yadav (32), Mohit Yadav (30), Ajay Yadav (20), Ramesh Yadav (26), and Sharda Devi (56) guilty of beating to death Ram Ji Yadav on July 24, 2016, district prosecuting officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi said.

All five were convicted under various sections of the IPC, including murder (302), unlawful assembly (149), and causing disappearance of evidence (201), he said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on each convict, with an additional six months in jail if they fail to pay, he said.

During the trial, 11 witnesses were examined to support the prosecution's case. 

District prosecuting officer Tripathi said he argued for a strong sentence to deter similar offences. -- PTI
