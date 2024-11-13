RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Executive can't replace judiciary: SC on demolitions

November 13, 2024  11:11
image
The Supreme Court lays down pan-India guidelines for demolition of properties. The Executive cannot replace the Judiciary and legal process should not prejudge the guilt of an accused, the Supreme Court said today, taking a tough stand on the issue of 'bulldozer justice'. The court says it's not a happy sight to see women, children on streets overnight. Accused and convicts have certain rights, safeguards in light of Constitution and criminal law, says SC.

Details in a bit. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC's big order on bulldozer action, lays down SOPs
SC's big order on bulldozer action, lays down SOPs

Coming down hard on instant 'bulldozer justice', the Supreme Court on Wednesday laid down pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said the Executive cannot become a judge, declare an accused as guilty and demolish his house.

LIVE! Jharkhand records 29% turnout till 11 am
LIVE! Jharkhand records 29% turnout till 11 am

When 800 Indian Soldiers Escaped
When 800 Indian Soldiers Escaped

Indians mounted daring escapes during World War II too. But they are forgotten.

BJP counters Uddhav with Fadnavis' video
BJP counters Uddhav with Fadnavis' video

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday posted a video on X showing checking of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bags, and said merely holding the Constitution for 'show' is not enough and one must also follow the...

Marco And Mike Are Good News For India
Marco And Mike Are Good News For India

'Communist China continues to aggressively expand its domain in the Indo-Pacific region.''It's crucial for the USA to continue its support in countering these malicious tactics.''India, along with other nations in the region, is not alone.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances