Executive can't replace judiciary: SC on demolitions

The Supreme Court lays down pan-India guidelines for demolition of properties. The Executive cannot replace the Judiciary and legal process should not prejudge the guilt of an accused, the Supreme Court said today, taking a tough stand on the issue of 'bulldozer justice'. The court says it's not a happy sight to see women, children on streets overnight. Accused and convicts have certain rights, safeguards in light of Constitution and criminal law, says SC.