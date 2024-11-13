RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ED initiates assets return process to duped investors of Heera Group Ponzi scam

November 13, 2024  23:43
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has initiated the process to restore funds to a clutch of genuine investors who were allegedly duped in a multi-crore Ponzi scam perpetrated by the Heera Group of companies in Telangana.

The Supreme Court issued an order on Monday allowing the federal agency to auction two immovable assets of the main promoter and "prime accused" in the case, Nowhera Shaik, and "settle" the claims of investors, it said in a statement.

The ED, over the last few months, has been undertaking the 'restitution of assets' or return of properties action for the persons, who were duped by fraud schemes, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

It has undertaken this measure in a few cases including in the Saradha Ponzi case of West Bengal.

The order of the apex court came on a writ petition of Shaik where she had listed three properties owned by her that can be auctioned to settle the dues after the ED told the SC that "substantive" justice would be met to investors who were duped in the "fraudulent" investment schemes of Shaik and Heera Group of companies.                  

The agency has been probing the accused since 2019 on charges of cheating gullible people and collecting thousands of crores of rupees from them on the false promise of "abnormally high" returns of around 36 per cent per annum. -- PTI
