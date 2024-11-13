RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Deora challenges Aaditya to debate. Topics are...

November 13, 2024  13:18
image
Milind Deora, the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha responds to his opponent, Aaditya Thackeray (Sena UBT). They are battling from the Worli constituency of Mumbai. 

"Considering you think "someone who is scared of an open debate with rival candidates is not worthy of being in any public forum", I invite you to have an open debate about the future of Worli, Mumbai & Maharashtra. Let's also talk about @mybmc's 30-year misgovernance, #MumbaiMetro delays, Mahalaxmi Racecourse & the Sachin Vaze scandal's impact on #Maharashtra's economy. Worlikars should decide whether 'speed breaker politics' or 'progress without speed limits' is the best way forward for our city & state."


Deora had described his high-stakes electoral contest against Thackeray as a "political battle" and accused him of hindering development in Mumbai and Maharashtra through his "speed-breaker politics".


Deora was responding to Aaditya Thackeray's post on X yesterday. Thackeray said, "Between yesterday and today, 2 events where citizens (part of 2 ALMs/ RWA/ citizen associations) could have watched South Mumbai Candidates debate face to face, and be asked questions by the citizens have been cancelled.

"The cancellation was last minute, apparently by the Police, one in the name of fear of political workers clashing and the other for timing of permissions.

"Has it come to this that civil debates wont be allowed by agencies? Their duty is to prevent untoward incidents, not prevent debate.

"South Mumbai MP- Candidate @AGSawant  ji was ready and is ready for the debate and open questions.

"Guess who is using agencies to cancel these debates?

"Someone who is scared of an open debate with rival candidates is not worthy of being in any public forum, the Parliament being the highest.

"Chalo, lets have another go at it.

"This is South Mumbais tradition of debates.

"Will it happen again or will the police be told to say it is worried about clashes? We promise absolutely no clashes."


Worli has been a stronghold of the Sena (UBT) faction and was convincingly won by Aaditya Thackeray in the 2019 Assembly polls.

