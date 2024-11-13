RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi residents are smoking 18 cigarettes/day

November 13, 2024  09:21
Dense layer of smog engulfed the national capital Delhi with the Air quality dropping down to 361 categorized as 'Very Poor' at 8 a.m., as per the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI 361 is the equivalent of smoking 18 cigarettes over a 24 hour period. 

Residents have complained of low visibility on the roads and have also been experiencing irritation in their eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough. Upendra Singh, a local said.

"The pollution has increased and with the temperatures also dropping down, we have started experiencing a lot of issues. There is barely any visibility on the road, and we have also been experiencing irritation in the eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough."

A cyclist near India Gate complained that he had to halt his routine due to the increasing pollution.

"I come here to cycle daily. However, I had to stop cycling for some time due to no visibility and high level of pollution in the city. It is getting difficult to breathe. The government needs to take some action on this urgently. Locals should also cooperate with the government and take precautionary measures," he said.

A senior citizen complained that he and his grandchildren had been facing breathing issues and throat pain because of the pollution.

"We are facing a lot of problems. I am a senior citizen. My grandchildren are also suffering from problems while going to school. We are having breathing issues, irritation in the eyes and throat pain. The main reason behind this is the use of vehicles and stubble burning. There needs to be some action taken on this, the government cannot just sit without doing anything," he said.

AQI in Anand Vihar dropped down to 399, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, 376 in Ashok Vihar at 8 am as per the Central Pollution Control Board. -- ANI
