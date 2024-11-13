Delhi residents are smoking 18 cigarettes/day





"The pollution has increased and with the temperatures also dropping down, we have started experiencing a lot of issues. There is barely any visibility on the road, and we have also been experiencing irritation in the eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough."





A cyclist near India Gate complained that he had to halt his routine due to the increasing pollution.





"I come here to cycle daily. However, I had to stop cycling for some time due to no visibility and high level of pollution in the city. It is getting difficult to breathe. The government needs to take some action on this urgently. Locals should also cooperate with the government and take precautionary measures," he said.





A senior citizen complained that he and his grandchildren had been facing breathing issues and throat pain because of the pollution.





"We are facing a lot of problems. I am a senior citizen. My grandchildren are also suffering from problems while going to school. We are having breathing issues, irritation in the eyes and throat pain. The main reason behind this is the use of vehicles and stubble burning. There needs to be some action taken on this, the government cannot just sit without doing anything," he said.





AQI in Anand Vihar dropped down to 399, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, 376 in Ashok Vihar at 8 am as per the Central Pollution Control Board. -- ANI

