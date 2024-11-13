RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong's J'khand manifesto release violates poll code: CEO

November 13, 2024  21:10
Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said on Wednesday that the Congress released its manifesto for the assembly polls in violation of the model code of conduct, and a report regarding this has been submitted to the Election Commission. 

The Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday, a day before the first phase of polling in the state. 

It promised 250 units of free electricity, a caste-based census and the filling up of all vacant government posts within a year. 

The state BJP had lodged a complaint with the EC, seeking action against the Congress and JMM for releasing their manifestos during the silent period. 

"We have sent a detailed report to the EC. Our report also states that the manifesto was released violating the Representation of People Act," Kumar said. 

The state Congress, however, denied having violated the model code of conduct. 

Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said, "We don't think it is a violation of the election norms. We released it in our office." 

On the JMM manifesto, the officer said, "We have sought a report in this regard from the district election officer of Ranchi." -- PTI
