BSE Sensex top losers today





The BSE Sensex slid to 77,690.95, down by 984.23 points or 1.25 percent, marking its second straight day of losses.





During the day, it slumped 1,141.88 points or 1.45 percent to 77,533.30.





Registering its fifth day of decline, the NSE Nifty tumbled 324.40 points or 1.36 percent to 23,559.05, a level not seen since June 24, 2024.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest laggards.

Benchmark Sensex plunged 984 points to close at a more than four-month low on Wednesday following heavy selling in banking, auto and capital goods shares amid retail inflation soaring to a 14-month high in October and unabated foreign fund outflows.