RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BJP offered Rs 50cr each to 50 Cong MLAs: Sidda

November 13, 2024  22:01
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP offered Rs 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs to remove his government. 

He said none of the Congress MLAs agreed with it, due to which the BJP is now resorting to filing false cases against him. 

"To overthrow the Siddaramaiah government somehow, they (BJP) offered Rs 50 crore to 50 MLAs. Where did they get so much money from? Did former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra print the money?" Siddaramaiah asked after inaugurating public works worth Rs 470 crore in the T Narasipura assembly constituency in Mysuru district. 

He said it was all "bribe money". 

"They have made crores of rupees. Using the money, they offered Rs 50 crore to each MLA," the chief minister alleged. 

"But none of our MLAs agreed for it this time. That's why they have started a campaign to remove this government somehow. That's why they are doing it (filing false cases)," Siddaramaiah said. 

The Congress has 133 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka assembly, whereas the BJP and its ally JD-S have 65 and 18 MLAs respectively.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd T20I: Tilak helps India put 219-6 on the board
3rd T20I: Tilak helps India put 219-6 on the board

LIVE! BJP offered Rs 50cr each to 50 Cong MLAs: Sidda
LIVE! BJP offered Rs 50cr each to 50 Cong MLAs: Sidda

Bulldozer action: Guilty officials to pay for rebuild
Bulldozer action: Guilty officials to pay for rebuild

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said affected people need to be given some time to challenge demolition orders before an appropriate forum.

Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital
Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital

A medical oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai was stabbed seven times on Wednesday by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances on treatment to his mother at the same facility, a hospital...

C quashes govt order cancelling US prof's OCI card
C quashes govt order cancelling US prof's OCI card

The Delhi High Court has set aside the Centre's order cancelling the Overseas Citizen of India card of a US-based professor, saying the notice lacked specific details or evidence supporting the allegations of "anti-India activities." The...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances