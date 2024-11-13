RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Biden meets Trump at White House, both pledge smooth transition

November 13, 2024  23:18
President Joe Biden and ex-president Donald Trump during a televised debate, June 27, 2024/File image/Brian Snyder/Reuters
US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago. 

In a brief meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20 next year. Biden said, "welcome back' to Trump, and the two leaders shook hands. 

He congratulated Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition. 

"Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations... and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome," Biden said. 

"Politics is tough, and it's, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get...," Trump said in his remarks. -- PTI
