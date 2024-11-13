RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bengal bypolls: Over 45% turnout till 1 pm

November 13, 2024  14:37
File pic
File pic
Polling was by and large peaceful in six assembly seats of West Bengal where voter turnout of over 45 per cent was recorded till 1 pm during by-elections on Wednesday, an election official said.

 Polling in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra assembly constituencies started at 7 am, amid tight security arrangements, he said. Voting will continue till 5 pm, he added. 

 "Polling has been more or less peaceful. No untoward incident has been reported from the constituencies where voting is underway. Our security officers are keeping a tight vigil on the polling process," the official said.
