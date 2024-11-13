30 students fall sick after eating breakfast in Karnataka





It is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, they said.





"The students started vomiting after eating the rice item for breakfast. They also complained of dizziness and fatigue," a police official said.





"They were rushed to a hospital." The condition of all the students -- aged between 12 and 14 -- is stable, the official said.





"The condition of all of them is stable and, based on the medical examination report, further action will be taken. As of now, it is suspected to be a case of food poisoning," he said. -- PTI

About 30 students of a private residential school fell sick after eating breakfast on Wednesday in the taluka headquarters town of Humnabad in Bidar district, the police said.