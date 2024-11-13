RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

30 students fall sick after eating breakfast in Karnataka

November 13, 2024  16:33
File image
File image
About 30 students of a private residential school fell sick after eating breakfast on Wednesday in the taluka headquarters town of Humnabad in Bidar district, the police said. 

It is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, they said. 

"The students started vomiting after eating the rice item for breakfast. They also complained of dizziness and fatigue," a police official said. 

"They were rushed to a hospital." The condition of all the students -- aged between 12 and 14 -- is stable, the official said. 

"The condition of all of them is stable and, based on the medical examination report, further action will be taken. As of now, it is suspected to be a case of food poisoning," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israeli airstrikes kill 3 Hezbollah commanders
LIVE! Israeli airstrikes kill 3 Hezbollah commanders

Bulldozer action: Guilty officials to pay for rebuild
Bulldozer action: Guilty officials to pay for rebuild

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said affected people need to be given some time to challenge demolition orders before an appropriate forum.

Now, Ajit Pawar posts video of checking of his bags
Now, Ajit Pawar posts video of checking of his bags

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's bags were checked by poll personnel on Wednesday while he was onboard a helicopter to travel for poll campaign, and the Nationalist Congress Party leader said such measures are needed to...

Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital
Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times in Chennai hospital

A medical oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai was stabbed seven times on Wednesday by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances on treatment to his mother at the same facility, a hospital...

TMC worker killed as violence mars bypolls in Bengal
TMC worker killed as violence mars bypolls in Bengal

Sporadic incidents of unrest marred the West Bengal bypolls, with a local Trinamool Congress worker Ashok Shaw dying following a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, an area adjoining Naihati assembly constituency where voting was underway.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances