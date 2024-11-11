RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump speaks to Putin, urges him not to escalate Ukraine war

November 11, 2024  08:36
United States President-elect Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone and discussed ending the war in Ukraine amongst many other important topics, a media report said Sunday.
 
After winning the recent presidential elections, Trump has spoken to over 70 world leaders. Among the firsts were Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. 
 
"The two men discussed the goal of peace on the European continent and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss 'the resolution of Ukraine's war soon," one of the people said," The Washington Post said in an exclusive report.
 
"One former U.S official who was familiar with the Putin call said that Trump likely does not want to enter office with a fresh crisis in Ukraine prompted by Russian escalation, "giving him the incentive to want to keep the war from worsening," the daily said.
 
Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025. Ukraine has been informed about the Trump-Putin call.
 
"During the call, which Trump took from his resort in Florida, he advised the Russian president not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of Washington's sizable military presence in Europe, said a person familiar with the call, who, like others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter," The Washington Post reported.
 
Meanwhile, Steven Cheung, Trump communications director told PTI that they would not comment on the private calls between President-elect Trump and other world leaders. 
