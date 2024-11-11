RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

The Woman Who Lost Everything

November 11, 2024  13:01
Uninhabited houses in Wayanad
Uninhabited houses in Wayanad
When the landslide hit, Sruthi's house was washed away, along with its inhabitants. She lost her entire family and some relatives. All she had left for a close confidante was her fiance Jenson. Days after the landslide and the loss of her family, Jenson died in a road accident that also left Sruthi with serious injuries. News of the accident and Sruthi's backdrop as the lone surviving member of a family wiped out in the July landslide, was picked up by the media, and people rushed to help.

Shyam G Menon reports from Wayanad: A Must Read Feature.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Parties who don't work need religion: Riteish@Latur
LIVE! Parties who don't work need religion: Riteish@Latur

Not an agent: Union min slams K'taka Covid panel chief
Not an agent: Union min slams K'taka Covid panel chief

Joshi said that the D'Cunha Commission released an interim report without issuing a notice to Yediyurappa or Ramulu.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st CJI
Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st CJI

Justice Khanna, who will serve as CJI for a little over six months, will demit office on May 13, 2025.

The Woman Who Lost Everything
The Woman Who Lost Everything

When the landslide hit, Sruthi's house was washed away, along with its inhabitants.She lost her entire family and some relatives. All she had left for a close confidante was her fiance Jenson.Days after the landslide and the loss of her...

How about Ayodhya?: Owaisi to Fadnavis on 'vote jihad'
How about Ayodhya?: Owaisi to Fadnavis on 'vote jihad'

Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, but yours penned 'love letters', Owaisi said in a jibe to Fadnavis.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances