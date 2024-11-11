RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Swati Maliwal case: Why Bibhav moved court again

November 11, 2024  12:03
Accused in the alleged assault case of Swati Maliwal and a close aide of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar recently filed a revision petition challenging the cognizance of the charge sheet filed against him.

The petition is currently pending before the Tis Hazari Court.

Advocate Manish Baidwan, representing Kumar, moved the revision petition, which is, set to be heard by an Additional Sessions Judge on November 16. The matter was adjourned during the previous hearing at the request of a proxy counsel.

On July 30, the Tis Hazari Court had taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Kumar. The Delhi Police had submitted the charge sheet on July 16, in connection with the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal at the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister.

It is submitted that Trial Court while passing the Impugned Order failed to apply its mind much less judicial mind and went on passing the Impugned Order in a mechanical manner without considering/appreciating the relevant law and without following the procedure mentioned in BNSS, the plea said. -- ANI
