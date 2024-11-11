RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Siddique murder: Shooter Shivkumar, 4 others in police custody till Nov 19

November 11, 2024  21:41
NCP politician Baba Siddique
NCP politician Baba Siddique
A court in Mumbai on Monday remanded suspected main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and four others arrested in the NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case to police custody till November 19.

The UP special task force and the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested the shooter, Shivkumar (20), and his four protectors from Nanpara in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.

The four other accused, Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, were arrested for sheltering Shivkumar and helping him flee to Nepal.

The crime branch produced the accused before additional chief judicial magistrate Vinod Patil.

The probe agency sought their custody for further probe into the matter, which the court allowed till November 19.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man barges into Shah's Mumbai hotel meeting, held
LIVE! Man barges into Shah's Mumbai hotel meeting, held

Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF
Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC

The court would continue with the hearing on November 29.

Ladakh Disengagement: What's The Reality?
Ladakh Disengagement: What's The Reality?

The government needs to answer the critical question of whether it has accepted any restrictions on its infrastructure creation activities, asserts Ajai Shukla.

Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...

'It (the decision to pick Nitish ahead of Shardul) is also about moving forward and I feel that this is the best set of players that we have selected to do the job for the country.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances