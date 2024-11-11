Siddique murder: Shooter Shivkumar, 4 others in police custody till Nov 19





The UP special task force and the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested the shooter, Shivkumar (20), and his four protectors from Nanpara in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.





The four other accused, Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, were arrested for sheltering Shivkumar and helping him flee to Nepal.





The crime branch produced the accused before additional chief judicial magistrate Vinod Patil.





The probe agency sought their custody for further probe into the matter, which the court allowed till November 19.





Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai. -- PTI

