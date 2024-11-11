Sensex top gainers today





After gyrating between highs and lows, benchmark Sensex eked out gains of 9.83 points or 0.01 percent to settle at 79,496.15.





The barometer gyrated 1,100.8 points between the day's high of 80,102.14 and a low of 79,001.34.





The NSE Nifty dipped marginally by 6.90 points or 0.03 percent to 24,141.30.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints tumbled over 8 percent after the company on Saturday reported a 43.71 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 693.66 crore for the September quarter, impacted by soft-demand conditions, material price inflation and a decline in decorative and coatings business in the domestic market.





Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

