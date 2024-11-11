RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex, Nifty close flat

November 11, 2024  16:09
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed flat in highly volatile trade on Monday as continuous FII selling, disappointing quarterly earnings and weak trends from Asian markets dented investor sentiment. After gyrating between highs and lows, benchmark Sensex eked out gains of 9.83 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 79,496.15. 

The barometer gyrated 1,100.8 points between the day's high of 80,102.14 and a low of 79,001.34. The NSE Nifty dipped marginally by 6.90 points or 0.03 per cent to 24,141.30. From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints tumbled over 8 per cent after the company on Saturday reported a 43.71 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 693.66 crore for the September quarter, impacted by soft-demand conditions, material price inflation and a decline in decorative and coatings business in the domestic market. 

 Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, NTPC, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv and Larsen & Toubro were also among the laggards.
