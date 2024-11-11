RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rupee falls 2 paise to hit new all-time low of 84.39 against US dollar

November 11, 2024  19:21
Declining for the fourth straight session, the rupee dropped 2 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 84.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities. 

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain under pressure unless there is a softening in the dollar index or a slowdown in foreign fund outflows. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.38 against the US dollar. 

During the session, the local currency touched a high of 84.37 and a low of 84.39. 

It finally settled at 84.39 (provisional), registering a loss of 2 paise against its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee dropped 5 paise to hit the lowest level of 84.37 against the US dollar, registering a decline for the third straight session. 

In the last four sessions, the local unit has lost 30 paise against the greenback. -- PTI
