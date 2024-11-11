RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

RGV booked for posting morphed images of AP CM

November 11, 2024  21:47
Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan/File image
Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan/File image
A case was registered against film maker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly posting morphed images of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media. 

Prakasam district superintendent of police AR Damodar said Varma was booked for allegedly morphing the pictures of Naidu, Kalyan and their family members and posting them on social media. 

"We registered a case against Ram Gopal Varma at Maddipadu police station (Prakasam district) for morphing the photographs of the present CM (Naidu), deputy CM (Kalyan) and his family members in an offensive way," Damodar said. 

According to the official, the case was regsitered on the basis of a complaint received from Ramalingam (45). 

The complaint was lodged on Sunday night against the film maker for allegedly uploading derogatory posts on social media, which reportedly undermined the standing of the CM, deputy CM and their family members in the society. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man barges into Shah's Mumbai hotel meeting, held
LIVE! Man barges into Shah's Mumbai hotel meeting, held

Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF
Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC

The court would continue with the hearing on November 29.

Ladakh Disengagement: What's The Reality?
Ladakh Disengagement: What's The Reality?

The government needs to answer the critical question of whether it has accepted any restrictions on its infrastructure creation activities, asserts Ajai Shukla.

Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...

'It (the decision to pick Nitish ahead of Shardul) is also about moving forward and I feel that this is the best set of players that we have selected to do the job for the country.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances