RGV booked for posting morphed images of AP CM





Prakasam district superintendent of police AR Damodar said Varma was booked for allegedly morphing the pictures of Naidu, Kalyan and their family members and posting them on social media.





"We registered a case against Ram Gopal Varma at Maddipadu police station (Prakasam district) for morphing the photographs of the present CM (Naidu), deputy CM (Kalyan) and his family members in an offensive way," Damodar said.





According to the official, the case was regsitered on the basis of a complaint received from Ramalingam (45).





The complaint was lodged on Sunday night against the film maker for allegedly uploading derogatory posts on social media, which reportedly undermined the standing of the CM, deputy CM and their family members in the society. -- PTI

