RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Naresh Goyal gets permanent bail to fight cancer

November 11, 2024  15:47
image
The Bombay High Court on Monday granted medical bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who is an accused in a money laundering case. In May this year, a single bench of Justice N J Jamadar granted interim bail to Goyal on medical grounds. Justice Jamadar on Monday made the interim order permanent. 

 Goyal (75) is suffering from cancer and had sought bail to undergo treatment. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his plea and said he could be admitted to a hospital of his choice and take treatment while in custody. In May, the HC granted interim bail to Goyal for a period of two months which was later extended by four weeks and then again for two months. 

 The ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by the Canara Bank. His wife Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. A special court granted her bail the same day considering her age and medical condition. She died on May 16 this year. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Champai wanted to end graft, JMM sacked him'
LIVE! 'Champai wanted to end graft, JMM sacked him'

'Kalia Kumaraswamy': K'taka min's slur against HDK
'Kalia Kumaraswamy': K'taka min's slur against HDK

The Janata Dal-Secular demanded that the Congress government should sack Khan from the Cabinet for his racist slur.

No religion promotes pollution: SC on cracker ban
No religion promotes pollution: SC on cracker ban

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih therefore directed the Delhi police commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers.

'Pure fiction': Russia denies Putin-Trump phone call
'Pure fiction': Russia denies Putin-Trump phone call

Ukraine has been informed about the Trump-Putin call.

'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'
'China-India-US Triangle Will Be...'

'The border deal offers a hedge for India against Trump's unpredictability when it comes to his approach to competition with China.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances