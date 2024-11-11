Man barges into Amit Shah's Mumbai hotel meeting, held





The man, identified as Shakti Prakash Bhargav from Kanpur, allegedly used a fake media ID to gain entry into the high-security event at the hotel situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex on Sunday, the official said.





According to the police official, Bhargav interrupted the meeting by shouting about the "Lal Imli Mill scam" and throwing papers in an attempt to attract the attention of the Union Home Minister.





The incident was swiftly addressed by security personnel, who overpowered Bhargav and escorted him out of the venue before handing him over to the local police.





Bhargav has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including charges of cheating and forgery.





Preliminary investigations revealed that Bhargav was frustrated with the lack of response to his concerns regarding the Lal Imli Mill scam in Kanpur, which he had been following up on without satisfactory results, the official said.





The police are continuing their investigation into the matter. -- PTI

The Mumbai police arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly barging into a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party activists and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a hotel in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.